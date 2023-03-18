Jefferies Financial Group Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $60.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $49.14 and a one year high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

