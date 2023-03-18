Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO Sells $236,395.35 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 8,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $236,395.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 923,834 shares in the company, valued at $24,306,072.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Flywire Stock Performance
FLYW stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FLYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.