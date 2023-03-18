Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO Sells $236,395.35 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 8,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $236,395.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 923,834 shares in the company, valued at $24,306,072.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the first quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

