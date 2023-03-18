First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 101.62%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,049,000 after buying an additional 7,800,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 145.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,366 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Articles

