StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

NYSE BHC opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 12,687.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,136,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033,873 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817,975 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,821,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 21,283,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,553,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

