Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

BDX stock opened at $235.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.55 and its 200 day moving average is $241.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

