StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE:BAH opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,033,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

