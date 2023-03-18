Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.30-15.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.28. Adobe also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.30-$15.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $415.70.

ADBE opened at $358.14 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.18. The company has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

