Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BEP. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BEP stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

