StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.
BCE Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE BCE opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.