Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

BCS stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 777.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

