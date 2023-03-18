Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
BCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.
Barclays Stock Down 3.3 %
BCS stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.
