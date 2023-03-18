Susquehanna Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $120.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.99. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $244.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $1,263,303. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,460 shares during the period. Pelion Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 6,526.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 819,945 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 457,861 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

