StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco de Chile Stock Down 3.1 %

BCH opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,327,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 80.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.