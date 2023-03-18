StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

Brunswick Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $94.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

