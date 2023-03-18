Boeing (NYSE:BA) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Investment analysts at Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

BA stock opened at $201.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.92. The stock has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

