Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Credicorp Stock Performance
NYSE:BAP opened at $124.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $113.21 and a twelve month high of $182.11.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
