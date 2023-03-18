Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BAP opened at $124.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $113.21 and a twelve month high of $182.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

Credicorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Credicorp by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,432,000 after purchasing an additional 489,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Credicorp by 805.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 466,898 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $44,663,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,505,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,555,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 334,234 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

