Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. Tutor Perini also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($1.82). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $906.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPC. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,806,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

