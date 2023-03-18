BTIG Research Downgrades Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) to Neutral

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Babylon (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Babylon Price Performance

NYSE:BBLN opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.57. Babylon has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Babylon during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Babylon by 300.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Babylon by 886.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Babylon during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Babylon during the second quarter worth about $707,000.

Babylon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.