Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.56.

About Pacific Smiles Group

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental Centres and nib Dental Care Centres names in Eastern Australia. It provides services and equipped facilities to dentists, including support staff, materials, marketing, and administrative services.

