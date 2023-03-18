Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Pacific Smiles Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.56.
About Pacific Smiles Group
