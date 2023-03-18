UBS Group Begins Coverage on Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.78.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.