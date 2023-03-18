Santos FC Fan Token Price Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $21.62 million and $20.67 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.75 or 0.00017319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Santos FC Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00370824 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,413.56 or 0.26952789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Santos FC Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santos FC Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.