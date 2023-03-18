Creditcoin Market Cap Hits $87.25 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $87.25 million and $5.91 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003653 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000823 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 212,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.