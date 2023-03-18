MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

