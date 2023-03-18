Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,150.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,616 shares of company stock worth $2,412,900. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

