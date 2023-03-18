MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3,253.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0 %

AY opened at $27.05 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -676.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -4,450.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Stories

