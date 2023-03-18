WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 10.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the third quarter worth about $244,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

