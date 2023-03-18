WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,759 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $32.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36.

