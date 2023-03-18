Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

ABEV opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 272.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 67,424 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,755,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Ambev by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

