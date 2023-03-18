Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ABEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Ambev Price Performance
ABEV opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.