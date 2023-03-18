WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

FPX stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $112.01.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

