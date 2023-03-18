2,262 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $101.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

