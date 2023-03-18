WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,360 IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 119,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

