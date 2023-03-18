Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $160.48 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of Skyworks Solutions worth $160,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average is $98.43. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.