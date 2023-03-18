3,724 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

