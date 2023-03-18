WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,191.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,346.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,266.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

