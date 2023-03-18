Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 193.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,854,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883,277 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of Nasdaq worth $161,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after acquiring an additional 953,784 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nasdaq Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

NDAQ stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.