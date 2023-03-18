WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $397,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 84,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $216.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $265.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

