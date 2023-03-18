WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 675.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF alerts:

Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.97. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $34.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12.

About Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

Further Reading

