Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,246 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of TransDigm Group worth $189,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,245,252.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,393 shares of company stock valued at $209,059,496 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.15.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $690.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $720.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.56. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $772.01.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

