Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 13,382 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of FirstEnergy worth $191,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

FE stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

