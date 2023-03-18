Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $195.14 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Zebra Technologies worth $195,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $288.71 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $440.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

