Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.85% of Medical Properties Trust worth $202,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPW opened at $7.73 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $21.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.01%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPW. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

