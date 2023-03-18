Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,196,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.64% of Chesapeake Energy worth $206,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CHK opened at $72.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

