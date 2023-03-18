Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sabre by 2,218.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,087 shares during the period.

Sabre stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

