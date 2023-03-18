Brandon O’brien Sells 2,036 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $359,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brandon O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Brandon O’brien sold 1,668 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $308,846.88.

CorVel Trading Down 0.2 %

CRVL opened at $186.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.06. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.