Short Interest in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Increases By 7.0%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $239.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.20. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

