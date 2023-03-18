Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 196 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

