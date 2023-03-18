Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 174,689 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,689 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $99.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $108.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

