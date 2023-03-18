Cambridge Trust Co. Has $679,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 40,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 351,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

