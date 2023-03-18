Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 167 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $112.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

