G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

GIII stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $713.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 445,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 95,865 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 374,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

