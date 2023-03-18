G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.
G-III Apparel Group Price Performance
GIII stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $713.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 445,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 95,865 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 374,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.