Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 412,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $85.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

